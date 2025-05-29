The second wave of AI coding is here

(MIT Technology Review) – A string of startups are racing to build models that can produce better and better software. They claim it’s the shortest path to AGI.

Ask people building generative AI what generative AI is good for right now—what they’re really fired up about—and many will tell you: coding.

“That’s something that’s been very exciting for developers,” Jared Kaplan, chief scientist at Anthropic, told MIT Technology Review this month: “It’s really understanding what’s wrong with code, debugging it.” (Read More)