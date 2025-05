(The Register) – So much for buttering up ChatGPT with ‘Please’ and ‘Thank you’

Google co-founder Sergey Brin claims that threatening generative AI models produces better results.

“We don’t circulate this too much in the AI community – not just our models but all models – tend to do better if you threaten them … with physical violence,” he said in an interview last week on All-In-Live Miami. (Read More)