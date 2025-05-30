Google AI Overviews Says It’s Still 2024

(Wired) – I’ve covered Google’s AI Overviews since its messy rollout last year, when screenshots of absurdly wrong answers started popping up at the top of search results and going viral on social media. Still, when I first saw images of AI Overviews confidently saying that it’s still 2024 in Reddit posts today, I thought they might be altered screenshots. I mean, over a billion Google users currently see the AI-generated results every month. Surely, such an obvious error would have been caught and patched by now?

I was wrong. Repeating the prompt “is it 2025” verbatim three times gave me three different AI Overview results, yet the first sentence was the same in each result: “No, it is not 2025.” The erroneous results cited multiple websites, ranging from Reddit’s r/AskHistorians to a Wikipedia entry for the year 2025. (Read More)