(The Washington Post) – They buzz, they bite, and they cause some of the deadliest diseases known to humanity. Mosquitos are perhaps the planet’s most universally reviled animals.

If we could zap them off the face of the Earth, should we?

The question is no longer hypothetical. In recent years, scientists have devised powerful genetic tools that may be able to eradicate mosquitoes and other pests once and for all. (Read More)