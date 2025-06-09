Ohio State announces every student will use AI in class

(NBC 4i) – Starting this fall, every Ohio State student will be asked to use artificial intelligence.

“Through AI Fluency, Ohio State students will be ‘bilingual’ — fluent in both their major field of study and the application of AI in that area,” Ravi V. Bellamkonda, executive vice president and provost, said.

Ohio State’s AI Fluency Initiative will embed AI education throughout the undergraduate curriculum. The program will prioritize the incoming freshman class, and OSU said from 2029 onward, every Ohio State graduate will be fluent in the application of AI in their field. (Read More)