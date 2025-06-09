(New York Times) – Many experts argue that addiction is, in essence, love gone awry: a singular passion directed destructively at a substance or activity rather than an appropriate person. With the advent of A.I. companions — including some intended to serve as romantic partners — the need to understand the relationship between love and addiction is urgent. Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta chief executive, has even proposed in recent interviews that A.I. companions could help solve both the loneliness epidemic and the widespread lack of access to psychotherapy.

But Sewell's story compels caution. Social media already encourages addictive behavior, with research suggesting that about 15 percent of North Americans engage in compulsive use.