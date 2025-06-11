Third Chinese national accused of smuggling biological materials into Michigan

(CBS Detroit via MSN) – A third Chinese national is accused of smuggling biological materials into the U.S. for work at a University of Michigan laboratory.

Chengxuan Han, of the People’s Republic of China, is charged with smuggling goods into the U.S. and making false statements.

Authorities say Han is a doctoral student at the College of Life Science and Technology in the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China. According to a criminal complaint, in 2024 and 2025, Han sent four packages to the U.S. from China containing concealed biological material. The packages were addressed to persons associated with a University of Michigan laboratory. (Read More)