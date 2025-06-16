(Wall Street Journal) – A drop in overdoses astounded public officials and health experts who traveled across the country to learn the formula and replicate it

The formula: making recovery a community affair.

Many of the initiatives making a difference in Chesterfield County are being used elsewhere. But few places are doing all of it, together, at once.

Local law enforcement hired people such as Bogese to ride along on calls. A new high school opened for students recovering from drug use. The library became a major distributor of Narcan to reverse overdoses. Emergency-medical-services workers began providing treatment drugs to overdose victims right in the ambulance. And the county jail offered to become a default treatment center, even for people who haven’t committed a crime. (Read More)