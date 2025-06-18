The Entire Internet Is Reverting to Beta

(The Atlantic) – The anomalies are sometimes strange and very concerning. Recent updates have caused ChatGPT to become aggressively obsequious and the Grok chatbot, on X, to fixate on a conspiracy theory about “white genocide.” (X later attributed the problem to an unauthorized change to the bot, which the company corrected.) A recent New York Times investigation reported several instances of AI chatbots inducing mental breakdowns and psychotic episodes. These models are vulnerable to all sorts of simple cyberattacks. I’ve repeatedly seen advanced AI models stuck in doom loops, repeating the same sequence until they manually shut down. Silicon Valley is betting the future of the web on technology that can unexpectedly go off the rails, melt down at the simplest tasks, and be misused with alarmingly little friction. The internet is reverting to beta mode. (Read More)