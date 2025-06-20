Telegram CEO Says He’ll Leave His Fortune to His 106+ Children

(Gizmodo) – Why does the Telegram executive have such a big family? Due to his relationships with three separate women, Durov says he is the “official father” of six children. However, because of his ongoing sperm donations to a Russian IVF clinic (Durov was born in Russia), he also has babies with another 100 women. Last year, the clinic announced that it was offering free treatment to women who were willing to accept the billionaire’s spunk. Durov has previously said he plans to “open-source” his own DNA so that all of his biological children “can find each other more easily.” (Read More)