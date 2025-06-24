Crisis pregnancy centers told to avoid ultrasounds for suspected ectopic pregnancies

(NBC News) – The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), a group that provides legal support and medical training for crisis pregnancy centers, advised members at a meeting earlier this year to proceed with caution when giving an ultrasound to a woman they suspect may have an ectopic pregnancy, calling the condition “the greatest medical and legal risk for clinics,” according to the recordings of the presentation that NBC News obtained via a conference attendee.

“I do not want to see on any website or advertising is, ‘Come to us and we’ll rule out an ectopic,” said a representative for NIFLA. “It is impossible to rule out an ectopic unless you’re doing HCG,” they added, referring to a blood test that measures hormone levels to confirm a pregnancy. (Read More)