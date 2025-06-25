N.I.H. Memo Pauses Cancellations of Medical Research Grants

(New York Times) – In the wake of two court rulings taking issue with the axing of medical research grants by the Trump administration, a senior official at the National Institutes of Health has directed agency staff members not to cancel any additional research projects, at least for now.

The directive, in an internal memo sent Tuesday and reviewed by The New York Times, is a retreat by the agency. Since President Trump's return to office, N.I.H. has slashed funding for medical research by ending hundreds of awards, part of his administration's broader effort to end the use of public money on diversity issues and the health of sexual and gender minority groups.