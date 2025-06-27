(Washington Post) – The Columbia University Fertility Center used AI to find viable sperm in an infertile man, offering new hope of biological parenthood for those experiencing severe male infertility.

After 18 years of infertility, a couple could finally have a baby thanks to artificial intelligence.

The father had a rare condition that left him with almost no detectable sperm. Then fertility specialists found a novel path to the mother’s pregnancy. A tiny camera captured millions of images in a semen sample. AI scoured them for viable sperm in hours — a process that might have otherwise taken days. The result was a speedy extraction of the sperm that could at last fertilize an egg. (Read More)