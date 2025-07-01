Chinese students are using AI to beat AI detectors

(Rest of World) – Across China, tens of thousands of students like Xiaobing are navigating an academic crackdown that has ironically triggered a surge in the use of AI: Many students are turning to AI tools to outsmart the tests meant to detect AI-generated content.

More than a dozen universities — including the top-ranked Fuzhou University, Sichuan University, and Jiangsu University — recently limited AI-generated content in final papers to between 15% and 40%. Graduation theses are mandatory, and failing the checks can mean expulsion or graduation delays.

While universities argue the rules deter academic dishonesty, students say the platforms are glitchy and unreliable. (Read More)