Anne Merriman, ‘Mother of Palliative Care’ in Uganda, Dies at 90

(New York Times) – A medical doctor and former nun, she found an affordable way to expand palliative care in the developing world, bringing pain relief to poor, terminally ill patients.

Working as a doctor in Singapore in the 1980s, Anne Merriman saw firsthand the agony that poor, terminally ill patients suffered after being released from the hospital. Treatment for pain, she discovered, was a matter of economic privilege, much like access to health care.

The cost of intravenous morphine was prohibitive for many of her patients. So she came up with an alternative: powdered morphine. (Read More)