A Possible Connection Between Mental Illness and Diet

(Undark) – Although the evidence is limited, some psychiatrists are using ketogenic diets to treat psychiatric disorders.

In fact, ketogenic diets have long been used in conventional medicine to treat severe or intractable epilepsy. Several studies published in the past few years suggest that ketogenic metabolitc therapy, or KMT, may not only help control seizures, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and schizophrenia — but may also reduce the sometimes devastating side effects that often accompany antipsychotic medications, said Palmer.