China pours money into brain chips that give paralysed people more control

(Nature) – Brain–computer interfaces being trialled in China offer some advantages over Neuralink and other leading US devices.

A deep brain device that allowed a man with no limbs to play computer games is one of an increasing number of brain–computer interfaces (BCI) being trialled in people in China.

The BCI system, developed by medical-technology company StairMed in Shanghai, China, is similar to the implants being trialled in people by Neuralink, owned by Elon Musk, based in Fremont, California. StairMed's device has fewer probes than Neuralink's device has, but is smaller and less invasive.