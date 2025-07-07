Woman with potentially 700 siblings calling for better IVF regulation

July 7, 2025

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(Today) – A woman who thinks she may have up to 700 siblings out there is calling for better regulation of Australia’s IVF industry.

Katherine ﻿Dawson has the medical technology to thank for giving her life, but after starting the journey to connect with her donor father, she made a startling discovery.

“I’ve discovered really, some pretty shocking things that just keep escalating, unfortunately,” Katherine told Today. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in News, Reproductive Ethics

Ad