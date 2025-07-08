How Scientists Are Trying to Use AI to Unlock the Human Mind

(MIT Technology Review) – It’s a common view among neuroscientists that building brainlike neural networks is one of the most promising paths for the field, and that attitude has started to spread to psychology. Last week, the prestigious journal Nature published a pair of studies showcasing the use of neural networks for predicting how humans and other animals behave in psychological experiments. Both studies propose that these trained networks could help scientists advance their understanding of the human mind. But predicting a behavior and explaining how it came about are two very different things. (Read More)