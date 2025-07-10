ChatGPT Is Helping Women Get Pregnant

(Rolling Stone) – ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that was released in 2022, has seemingly seeped into every area of human life. While some people utilize the service for simple tasks such as drafting grocery lists or brainstorming ideas for work, others are falling in love with ChatGPT or being led into spiritual delusions. Now, ChatGPT is being utilized for the most basic of human functions: conception. People who are hoping to become pregnant are turning to the chatbot for advice, tips, and affirmations during their pregnancy journeys. They’re changing their conception plans based on ChatGPT’s advice and asking it to psychically channel their future baby, despite privacy concerns over uploading sensitive health information into a chatbot. (Read More)