Why the AI Moratorium’s Defeat May Signal a New Political Era

(MIT Technology Review) – It’s almost certainly the case that the moratorium’s breadth, as well as its decade-long duration, helped opponents marshall a diverse coalition to their side. But that breadth isn’t incidental—it’s related to the very nature of AI. Blackburn, who represents country musicians in Nashville, and Wiener, who represents software developers in San Francisco, have a shared interest in AI regulation precisely because such a powerful and general-purpose tool has the potential to affect so many people’s well-being and livelihood. “There are real anxieties that are touching people of all classes,” Kak says. “It’s creating solidarities that maybe didn’t exist before.” (Read More)