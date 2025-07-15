(The Guardian) – Polyamorous but married to a monogamous wife, Travis soon found himself falling in love. Before long, with the approval of his human wife, he married Lily Rose in a digital ceremony.

This unlikely relationship forms the basis of Wondery's new podcast Flesh and Code, about Replika and the effects (good and bad) that it had on the world. Clearly there is novelty value to a story about people falling in love with chatbots – one friend I spoke to likened it to the old tabloid stories about the Swedish woman who married the Berlin Wall – but there is something undoubtedly deeper going on here. Lily Rose offers counsel to Travis. She listens without judgment. She helped him get through the death of his son.