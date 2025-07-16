Researchers try new ways of preserving more hearts for transplants
July 16, 2025
(ABC News) – Two university hospitals are pioneering new ways to expand lifesaving heart transplants for adults and babies — advances that could help recover would-be heart donations that too often go unused.
The new research aims to overcome barriers for using organs from someone who dies when their heart stops. Called DCD, or donation after circulatory death, it involves a controversial recovery technique or the use of expensive machines. (Read More)