How Exercise Fights Anxiety and Depression

(New York Times) – When it comes to mental health, most treatments for conditions like depression or anxiety come with caveats. Medications work for some symptoms, but can exacerbate others. Cognitive behavioral therapy is effective for many patients, but not all.

But there’s one strategy that seems to work for most people and almost all experts endorse, and that’s regular exercise.

Decades of research have established that exercise has a positive effect on mental health. In studies of patients with mild to moderate depression, for example, a wide range of exercise regimens has been shown to be as effective as medications like SSRIs (though the best results generally involve a combination of the two). (Read More)