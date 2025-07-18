What Is Planned Parenthood Fighting For?

(Wall Street Journal) – Facing government pressure and massive budget shortfalls, the group is increasingly torn between its healthcare mission and progressive advocacy.

As it faces this potentially dire future, Planned Parenthood is also contending with an identity crisis that has been brewing for decades. The trouble stems from its dual and often dueling roles as both a national advocacy organization and a local healthcare provider, one inherently political and the other necessarily nonpartisan. While its roughly 600 clinics offer patient care, the national organization operates as an advocacy group, raising money to support positions that place it firmly on the progressive left in America’s culture wars. (Read More)