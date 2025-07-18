Cloverdale-Langley City MP Jansen asking for support on MAID bill

(Cloverdeal Reporter) – Tamara Jansen, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, has brought forth a private member’s bill regarding Medical Assistance in Dying and mental illness.

She introduced Bill C-218 in Parliament June 20. The legislation seeks to block the Liberal Government’s planned expansion in 2027 of access to Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAID, for people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness by amending the Criminal Code. (Read More)