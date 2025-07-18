OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Agent Tries to Do It All

(Wired) – It’s a PowerPoint generator! It’s a date-night planner! It’s … another agent from OpenAI.

OpenAI has launched a new agent for ChatGPT that uses a virtual browser to complete tasks and can generate downloadable files, specifically PowerPoint presentations and Excel spreadsheets. While not a full replacement for the Microsoft suite of workplace tools, the features included in this agent from OpenAI could obviate some users’ reliance on Microsoft’s enterprise software. The two companies are longtime partners and currently in contract negotiations over ongoing access to OpenAI’s models.

The release is part of OpenAI's ongoing efforts to turn its nearly three-year-old chatbot into a money-making product. No small feat, despite the tool's millions of users, when you factor in the costs to train and run powerful AI models as well as the exorbitant salaries required to retain top-tier staff members.