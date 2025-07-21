What I Went Through to Meet My Daughter

(The Free Press) – A thousand miles from New York City, the place I call home, there’s a clinic that vows to help women with ‘unexplained infertility.’ I traveled there last year, in my quest to become a mother.

Revolutionary though it has been, IVF does not restore a would-be mother’s body to optimal health; in fact, IVF is often a profoundly uncomfortable experience for women, not to mention an expensive one. It’s no wonder that many women with “unexplained infertility” are left feeling that mainstream medicine has failed them, subjecting them to stressful, painful interventions, while leaving them in the dark about the mysteries of their own bodies.

But there is another way.

It’s called “NaPro Technology,” which is short for natural procreative technology. Until recently, it was seen as an obscure set of medical ideas designed for practicing Catholics, for whom IVF is morally unacceptable. The church recognizes, among other things, that human life is sacred and not ours to create in a lab. (Read More)