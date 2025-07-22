First Hormone-Free Male Birth Control Pill Shown Safe in Early Human Trial

(Scientific American) – A hormone-free pill, called YCT-529, that temporarily stops sperm production by blocking a vitamin A metabolite has just concluded its first safety trial in humans, getting a step closer to increasing male contraceptive options

When it comes to birth control, the market has long been skewed: female contraception comes in a variety of pills, implants, injections and devices, all approved by U.S. regulators. Condoms and vasectomies are the only male contraceptives available. Researchers have been chipping away at this problem for decades, and progress is finally ramping up. Now a male birth control pill with an entirely new kind of contraceptive mechanism has been tested for the first time in humans. (Read More)