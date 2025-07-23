‘We faced hunger before, but never like this’: skeletal children fill hospital wards as starvation grips Gaza

(The Guardian) – Gaza has never been hungrier, despite several warnings about impending famine over the course of nearly two years of war. Over just three days this week public health officials recorded 43 deaths from hunger; there had been 68 in total before that.

Faiza Abdul Rahman, who has stayed in Gaza City throughout the war, said even the time of the most intense controls on food entering northern Gaza last year were not as bad. “We faced hunger before, but never like this,” she said. “This is the hardest phase we’ve ever endured.”

Testimony from local people and doctors, and data from the Israeli government, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and the UN and humanitarian organisations, shows food is running out. (Read More)