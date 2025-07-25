(Washington Post) – Victims of the recent global hacking campaign include the National Institutes of Health and the National Nuclear Security Administration, officials said.

The National Institutes of Health and the federal agency responsible for securing the nation’s nuclear weapons were among the victims in a global breach of Microsoft server software over the weekend, according to officials at the agencies.

The incident at NIH, which has not been previously reported, involved at least one Microsoft SharePoint server system, said Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, and its scope and severity are being investigated. (Read More)