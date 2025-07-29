(Wall Street Journal) – At least 16 children under 5 have died of hunger-related causes since mid-July, experts say

The Gaza Strip is experiencing famine conditions, a group of global food-insecurity experts said, the most dire assessment of the enclave’s deepening hunger crisis since the war began.

"The worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip," said an interim report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, an initiative supported by the United Nations and major relief agencies.