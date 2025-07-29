Morton Mintz, Post reporter with a muckraker spirit, dies at 103

July 29, 2025

(Washington Post) – A pioneer in consumer affairs journalism, he helped expose the deformity-causing hazards posed by thalidomide, a once-popular drug for morning sickness.

Morton Mintz, a Washington Post reporter who brought a muckraker’s zeal to business reporting, notably by helping expose the baby-deforming drug thalidomide and General Motors’ efforts to smear a little-known consumer advocate named Ralph Nader, died July 28 at his home in Washington. He was 103. (Read More)

