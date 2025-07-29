FIRST ON CNN: Fighting early-stage Alzheimer’s with intensive lifestyles changes works, study finds

(CNN) – Maida’s cognition showed additional improvement, however, after she completed a total of 40 weeks of intensive lifestyle changes, said principal investigator Dr. Dean Ornish, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and creator of the Ornish diet and lifestyle medicine program.

Ornish gave a study update on Tuesday at the 2025 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Toronto.

While not everyone in the 26-person interventional group benefited, 46% showed improvement in three of four standardized tests, he said, including one that measures changes in memory, judgment and problem-solving as well as the ability to function at home, practice hobbies and practice personal hygiene. (Read More)