Google failed to warn 10 million of Turkey earthquake severity

(BBC) – Google has admitted its earthquake early warning system failed to accurately alert people during Turkey’s deadly quake of 2023.

Ten million people within 98 miles of the epicentre could have been sent Google’s highest level alert – giving up to 35 seconds of warning to find safety.

Instead, only 469 “Take Action” warnings were sent out for the first 7.8 magnitude quake.

Google told the BBC half a million people were sent a lower level warning, which is designed for “light shaking”, and does not alert users in the same prominent way. (Read More)