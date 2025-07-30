What Your Nighttime Breathing Says About Your Health

(Wired) – Once dismissed as just snoring, sleep apnea is now emerging as an early warning sign for serious conditions like Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and depression.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is one of the most common types of apnea, affecting an estimated 1 billion people worldwide. It occurs when the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, interfering with breathing and lowering oxygen levels. The brain responds by jolting the sleeper awake—sometimes hundreds of times a night—before letting them drift off again, often unaware.

Sufferers may feel exhausted during the day and can experience memory problems. But more than this, the latest research suggests that sleep apnea may play an early and direct role in serious long-term illnesses, especially those affecting the brain. (Read More)