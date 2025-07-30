What Is CTE? The Football-Connected Brain Disease Cited by the Manhattan Shooter

(Wall Street Journal) – Shooter at NFL headquarters believed he was suffering from CTE, caused by repeated head trauma

Shortly after Shane Tamura was identified as the shooter at the NFL’s Park Avenue headquarters building in New York on Monday, investigators found a clue that spoke to his potential motive.

Tamura wrote in a note that he believed he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE, a brain disease associated with head injuries and often found in former football players. (Read More)