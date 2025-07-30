Coercive Care: Southern Europe’s Reliance on Elder Restraints

(Undark) – In parts of Europe, nursing homes use physical restraints on residents, citing safety. But experts warn of harm.

In Italy, Spain, and Portugal, the use of sheets, belts, bed rails, and other devices that limit freedom — known as physical restraints — is routine at certain facilities.

Historically, communities across southern Europe have relied on family members to take care of their elderly, but hundreds of thousands still opt for nursing homes in order to lessen the burden of caring and get specialized treatment. (In other countries, like the U.S and some parts of Australia, physical restraints are less common and chemical restraints — drugs administered to sedate patients without a therapeutic justification — are prevalent.)

Doctors and nurses who use restraints often say they are necessary to prevent elderly patients from falling, wandering, injuring themselves, or harming others. (Read More)