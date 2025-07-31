Microplastics can get into brain tissue, study shows

(NBC News) – The tiny scraps of plastic were found in the olfactory bulb, the part of the brain responsible for processing smell.

Scientists in Brazil found microplastics in the brain tissue of cadavers, according to a new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Mounting research over the last few years has found microplastics in nearly every organ in the body, as well as in the bloodstream and in plaque that clogs arteries. Whether these ubiquitous pollutants can reach the human brain has been a primary concern for scientists. (Read More)