The brain fires up immune cells when sick people are nearby

(Nature) – When people viewed virtual avatars with coughs or rashes, their brains triggered an immune response.

The brain activates front-line immune cells in response to the mere sight of a sick person, mimicking the body’s response to an actual infection, a study shows.

The results required the use of brain scans and blood tests, as well as less conventional technology: gaming kit. Study volunteers donned virtual reality (VR) headsets to view human avatars with rashes, coughs or other symptoms of illness — avoiding the need to expose volunteers to pathogens.