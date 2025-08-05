Millions at risk as global network of over 5,000 fake pharmacy websites uncovered by security researchers — here’s how to stay safe
(Techradar) – A global network of more than 5,000 fake pharmacy websites has been uncovered by security experts.
Designed to mimic legitimate drug retailers, the platforms sell counterfeit or unregulated medications while harvesting sensitive personal and financial data.
In many cases, they target buyers searching for discreet access to treatments like erectile dysfunction pills, antibiotics, steroids, and weight-loss drugs.