Meta illegally collected data from Flo period and pregnancy app, jury finds

(Ars Technica) – A federal jury found on Friday that Meta violated the California Invasion of Privacy Act, the state’s wiretap law, by collecting data from a period-tracker app without user consent.

Plaintiffs in a class-action case proved by a preponderance of evidence that Meta intentionally eavesdropped on and/or recorded conversations using an electronic device, said a verdict form released yesterday in US District Court for the Northern District of California. Plaintiffs also proved that they had a reasonable expectation of privacy and that Meta did not have consent from all parties to eavesdrop on and/or record the conversations, the jury found. (Read More)