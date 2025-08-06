Get Ready, the AI Hacks Are Coming

August 6, 2025

A pair of glasses next to a cell phone with ChatGPT prompts.

(Gizmodo) – Think twice before you ask Google’s Gemini AI assistant to summarize your schedule for you, because it could lead to you losing control of all of your smart devices. At a presentation at Black Hat USA, the annual cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, a group of researchers showed how attackers could include hidden commands in something as simple as a Google Calendar invite and use it to hijack smart devices—an example of the growing attack vector that is prompt injection attacks. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, highlights, Informed Consent, News

Ad