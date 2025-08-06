(Gizmodo) – Think twice before you ask Google’s Gemini AI assistant to summarize your schedule for you, because it could lead to you losing control of all of your smart devices. At a presentation at Black Hat USA, the annual cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, a group of researchers showed how attackers could include hidden commands in something as simple as a Google Calendar invite and use it to hijack smart devices—an example of the growing attack vector that is prompt injection attacks. (Read More)