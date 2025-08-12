Texas woman sues Marine, claiming he spiked her drink with abortion pills

(NBC News) – In a lawsuit filed Monday, Liana Davis says the hot chocolate, allegedly tainted with nearly a dozen abortion pills, killed her unborn baby April 5.

A Texas woman is suing a U.S. Marine, alleging he spiked her drink with nearly a dozen abortion pills, killing their unborn child, after she rebuffed his repeated requests to “get rid of it,” according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court Monday.

Liana Davis alleges Christopher Cooprider secretly dissolved at least 10 abortion pills into a cup of hot chocolate that he prepared for her April 5 and then left the house and stopped responding as she profusely bled, the suit says.