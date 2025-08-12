An AI Model for the Brain Is Coming to the ICU

(Wired) – The Cleveland Clinic and startup Piramidal are developing an AI model trained on brain wave data to monitor intensive care patients.

The Cleveland Clinic is partnering with San Francisco–based startup Piramidal to develop a large-scale AI model that will be used to monitor patients’ brain health in intensive care units.

Instead of being trained on text, the system is based on electroencephalogram (EEG) data, which is collected via electrodes placed on the scalp and then read out by a computer in a series of wavy lines. EEG records the brain’s electrical activity, and changes in this activity can indicate a problem. In an ICU setting, doctors scan EEG data looking for evidence of seizures, altered consciousness, or a decline in brain function. (Read More)