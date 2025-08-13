Sam Altman plans brain chip startup to rival Elon Musk’s Neuralink, report says

(IE via MSN) – The already fierce rivalry between tech titans Sam Altman and Elon Musk is escalating to a new frontier: the human brain.

A story from the Financial Times (FT) reports that Altman’s OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is plotting its next major investment in a brain-implant startup called Merge Labs. The new company is considered a direct rival to Musk’s Neuralink, which currently holds the dominant position in the implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) market. (Read More)