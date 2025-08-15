The rise of ‘AI psychosis’ and exactly what that means

(Straight Arrow News) – Researchers have highlighted three emerging types of AI psychosis.

The first is “messianic missions,” where people believe they’ve uncovered some kind of truth about the world.

The second is “God-like AI,” where people believe the chatbot is a sentient deity.

The third is “romantic,” where people mistake the chatbot’s attention for genuine love.

Dr. Sakata said he’s seen twelve patients suffering from this condition, and of that dozen, this issue didn’t only appear because of AI. They all had underlying vulnerabilities like loss of sleep, a mood disorder, drug use and more. (Read More)