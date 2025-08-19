How America’s seniors are confronting the dizzying world of AI

(Washington Post) – In tech classes, seniors are learning about AI-generated images and the risks of AI scams and deepfakes — and finding their own uses for bots like ChatGPT.

America’s seniors, who have lived through leaps in technology like the advent of personal computers and the internet, are now confronting the dizzying advance of generative artificial intelligence. Some are just catching up to the smartphone era. Now they must also learn to navigate an online world increasingly shaped by AI. (Read More)