Texas declares end of measles outbreak that sickened 762, killed 2
August 19, 2025
(UPI) – Texas health officials have announced the end of a measles outbreak that sickened more than 750 people and killed two unvaccinated school-aged children in West Texas since January.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the end of the outbreak Monday in a statement, saying it has been more than 42 days since a new case was reported in counties where there was ongoing transmission. (Read More)