Nation’s fertility clinics struggle with a growing number of abandoned embryos

(NBC News) – The dilemma over what to do with embryos cast aside, and who should assume ownership of them, is a thorny one.

“We were not prepared for any of this,” Sweet said.

Sweet is one of thousands of fertility doctors throughout the country grappling with what to do with the embryos cast aside by former patients, many of whom worked for months, even years, to conceive. The dilemma is an unanticipated, and unwelcome, byproduct of the considerable advances made in assisted reproductive technology in recent years, causing concern among bioethicists, attorneys, religious groups and the medical community.

“Twenty-one percent of our embryos have been abandoned,” Sweet said. (Read More)